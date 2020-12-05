Lincoln close in on Hull after win at Rochdale

Lincoln moved to within two points of League One leaders Hull with a 2-0 win at Rochdale.

Michael Appleton’s side were the superior team throughout the clash and goals either side of the break from James Jones and Lewis Montsma saw off a plucky Dale effort.

Aaron Morley had a shot cleared off the line by Montsma early on. But Lincoln were patient and gradually forced Dale onto the back foot, first threatening with Tom Hopper’s run and shot at goal which flew narrowly wide.

They took the lead in the 38th minute when Tayo Edun advanced down the left wing and sent in a low cross, Hopper allowing the ball to run past him and Jones lapping up the opportunity, sweeping the ball wide of Jay Lynch.

And Lincoln were better after the break, Lynch keeping out Brennan Johnson and Max Melbourne but failing to deal with a 30-yard effort from Montsma which bounced awkwardly in front of him in the 69th minute.

Stephen Humphrys had Dale’s best effort, his shot from a tight angle parried by Alex Palmer.