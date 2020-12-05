Conor McAleny and Alfie McCalmont on target as Oldham defeat Cambridge

Oldham struck two quickfire goals to edge a 2-1 League Two victory at Cambridge, who missed a first-half penalty.

The Latics thought they had taken the lead after 12 minutes when Brice Ntambwe drilled into the bottom corner from just outside the box, but the goal was ruled out as Bobby Grant was adjudged to have been offside in front of U’s goalkeeper Dimi Mitov.

Cambridge were given a huge chance to go ahead two minutes before the break when Harry Clarke fouled Harvey Knibbs in the box, but League Two’s top scorer Paul Mullin – with 14 so far this term – saw his penalty saved by Ian Lawlor.

Oldham went ahead after 57 minutes when Alfie McCalmont’s shot looped up off defender Greg Taylor to Conor McAleny, who slammed a volley past Mitov.

McCalmont doubled their advantage on the hour, slotting home after Sido Jombati pulled the ball back to him following an Oldham corner.

Mullin scored a brilliant goal on the turn in added time but it did stop Oldham securing a sixth-straight win away from home in all competitions.