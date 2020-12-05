Stevenage out of relegation zone after draw with Southend

Stevenage moved out of the League Two relegation zone as they played out a drab 0-0 draw with Southend at the Lamex Stadium.

The two teams started the afternoon in the bottom two but Alex Revell’s side move up to 22nd on goal difference following a contest which lacked quality.

Rock-bottom Southend started the brighter of the two teams, with Emile Acquah sending an early effort wide of the left post from 20 yards before Brandon Goodship saw a well-struck shot tipped over the crossbar by Stevenage goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

From the resulting Tom Clifford corner Richard Taylor headed wide of the left post from close range as he failed to convert the best chance of the game.

However, Stevenage nearly broke the deadlock in the 50th minute as Tyrone Marsh slammed a 20-yard shot against the top of the crossbar after a corner rolled into his path.

Southend pushed for the winner late on with experienced midfielder Alan McCormack having a long-range effort stopped before Goodship and McCormack fired wide in the closing stages.