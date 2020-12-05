Port Vale punish Wanderers as nine different players score in thriller at Bolton

Port Vale ended a run of five successive Sky Bet League Two defeats in spectacular fashion by scoring three times in each half in a 6-3 win at Bolton.

John Askey’s Vale had not beaten Wanderers since 1988 while Bolton, who were chasing a sixth successive victory, conceded six goals at their current home for the first time.

The visitors’ goals came from six different scorers, with Manny Oyeleke becoming the first after six minutes.

Trotters goalkeeper Matt Gilks, who had not been on the losing side since replacing Billy Crellin, made two fine stops before Leon Legge headed in David Worrall’s cross after nine minutes.

Gethin Jones’ first ever senior goal two minutes later suggested Ian Evatt’s side could mount a comeback.

Instead, Tom Conlon netted a 41st-minute penalty after Ricardo Santos’ clumsy challenge on Devante Rodney.

Cristian Montano and David Worrall scored within five minutes of the restart to make it 5-1.

Nathan Smith’s 61st-minute header saw Vale score six times away from home for the first time since March 1987.

Eoin Doyle’s seventh of the season and Lloyd Isgrove’s 78th-minute effort were only consolations for the home team.