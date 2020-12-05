Greg Docherty’s stunning volley seals point for leaders Hull at Oxford

Greg Docherty’s stunning 68th-minute volley earned League One leaders Hull a point in a 1-1 draw at struggling Oxford.

George Honeyman’s free-kick was headed out by the U’s defence, but Docherty returned it with interest, smashing a ferocious volley into the goal from 25 yards.

It was the second quality strike of the match after James Henry’s 10th-minute effort put the home side ahead.

Henry kept possession with good close control and then drilled a 20-yard shot into the bottom left corner of Matt Ingram’s goal.

The draw ended the Tigers’ four-game winning streak in League One.

In what was the first meeting between the clubs for nearly 17 years, Oxford closed down well and were quicker to the ball in the first half.

But City got stronger and more threatening as the game went on. Mallik Wilks had a 20-yard effort saved before the break.

In the second half, substitute Keane Lewis-Potter was denied by Jack Stevens’ fingertip save, and from the corner Alfie Jones headed against the bar.