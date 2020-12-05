Sutton hammer Solihull Moors to boost promotion push

Sutton kept the pressure on Vanarama National League leaders Torquay with a 4-1 win over Solihull Moors.

The home side took the lead with 22 minutes gone when Isaac Olaofe’s shot from the edge of the box found the net via the post and the back of goalkeeper Ryan Boot for an unfortunate own goal.

And they doubled their advantage three minutes before the interval as David Ajiboye played in Tobi Sho-Silva and he made no mistaking in slotting the ball beyond Boot.

Moors got themselves back into the game two minutes after the restart when Jamie Ward got to the touchline and his excellent cross was met by the head of James Ball who nodded beyond Dean Bouzanis.

Sutton gave themselves breathing space after 71 minutes when a quick break saw Ajiboye race onto the ball to poke past Boot.

Substitute Aaron Simpson then wrapped it up when he skipped past two defenders before lashing home from distance.