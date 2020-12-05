Danny Mayor’s red card proves costly as Ipswich rally to beat Plymouth

Ipswich took advantage of Danny Mayor’s red card to score twice in a minute and win 2-1 at Plymouth.

After Mayor was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 70th minute for a trip on Armando Dobra, Jon Nolan fired home back across goal after a cutback from Stephen Ward three minutes later.

And seconds later Ward was also provider for striker Kayden Jackson, who chested the ball down before smashing in Town’s second goal.

Argyle opened the scoring when Luke Jephcott notched his ninth goal of the season after being teed up by Conor Grant after 14 minutes. The Wales Under-21 striker cracked the ball in off the underside of the bar.

Grant also sent over a superb cross, which defender Kell Watts headed over the bar from a central position.

Recalled central defender Will Aimson made a superb tackle to deny Jackson as the striker was put in on goal by a wayward defensive pass.

Recalled Plymouth playmaker Mayor went close after cutting in from the left, letting fly with a shot that flew just wide of the far post with diving Town keeper David Cornell beaten.