Sixth straight win for Spiders but Elgin maintain League Two title pursuit

Queen’s Park made it six straight wins in Scottish League Two with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Cowdenbeath.

Peter Grant got the leaders off the mark in the 17th minute and second-half efforts by Grant Gillespie and Simon Murray secured the three points.

Elgin remain in second spot – four points off Queen’s Park – after a hard-fought win over Annan, with Russell Dingwall grabbing the only goal of the game.

Liam Henderson’s hat-trick inspired Edinburgh City to a 5-2 success over Albion Rovers in a high-scoring encounter.

Craig Thomson also hit a double for City while Kyle Doherty and Matthew Aitken were on target for the away side, who are second from bottom.

Brechin remain in the basement after they went down 2-1 at Stenhousemuir following goals from the hosts’ Andy Munro and Mark McGuigan.

The points were shared between Stranraer and Stirling at Stair Park after Darryl Duffy scored in the 56th minute to force a 2-2 draw.

Thomas Orr had put Stranraer ahead early on, but Andrew Ryan’s penalty and David Wilson’s deflected strike from range turned the game around for Albion before they were pegged back in the second period.