Aldershot get back to winning ways against Dagenham and Redbridge

Aldershot eased to a 2-1 Vanarama National League victory over Dagenham and Redbridge.

The hosts, who ended a run of three games without a win, got off to the perfect start after just seven minutes when Toby Edser picked out Mohamed Bettamer, who cut inside and struck an effort which deflected into the bottom corner.

Harry Panayiotou doubled their advantage after 31 minutes, rounding off a smart team move by tapping in from Bettamer’s header across goal.

Mitch Brundle had an effort cleared off the line and Paul McCallum headed over as Dagenham attempted to get back into the game after the break.

Aldershot goalkeeper Bradley James pushed Brundle’s long-range effort over the bar after 63 minutes and he was down smartly to keep out Kenny Clark’s header from the resulting corner.

The visitors did pull a goal back a minute from time through former Shots midfielder Dean Rance, but they were unable to force a winner.