John Rooney on song as Stockport see off high-flying Bromley

John Rooney was on the scoresheet again as Stockport transferred their FA Cup form to the National League by beating high-flying Bromley 2-0 at Hayes Lane.

Bromley started the game in third place but it was mid-table Stockport – who have up to five games in hand on some of the teams above them – that emerged victorious with the experienced Rooney heavily involved in each goal.

Both sides had early chances, Bromley forward Reeco Hackett-Fairchild being denied by a good save from Ben Hinchliffe and Connor Jennings hitting the post for Stockport, but it was the visitors who drew first blood in the 16th minute.

Rooney looked to have scored but although Joe Kizzi managed to clear his goal-bound header off the line, the ball flew straight into County striker Alex Reid and back into the net.

Bromley pushed for an equaliser before the break, Michael Cheek firing over one of their best chances, but Stockport held firm and then increased their lead on the hour mark.

This time Rooney, younger brother of former England captain Wayne, did manage to turn the ball in, slotting home a low shot for his eighth goal of the season.

That proved to be enough for Stockport, who will face West Ham in the FA Cup third round next month, to record a fourth successive win in all competitions.