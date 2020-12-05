Darrell Clarke feels Walsall got their rewards in win at Tranmere

Darrell Clarke was delighted his game plan came off as Walsall stunned in-form Tranmere.

Clarke’s men put three past Keith Hill’s men and they could well have won by more on the day fans returned to Prenton Park for the first time since February.

The Walsall boss said: “I think that performance was on par with the Newport performance (a 1-1 draw away to the league leaders). We showed our clinicalness, we cut out individual errors and I was pleased we got three goals.

“We had great opportunities against an in-form team. We worked well from the front, had a game plan and that worked well.

“We could have been more clinical and it is frustrating we didn’t get more to make it more comfortable.

“In other games this season we have been dominant if you look at the statistics and the entries into the final third. But today that came together and we got the goals.

“We won’t be getting carried away with it. We have got to find a level playing field because it is a competitive league.

“We haven’t lost many but we have drawn too many, we’re not daft.

“We want to keep the momentum going now and that is what we’ll be trying to do.”

Liam Feeney’s half-volley levelled the game in the first half following Elijah Adebayo’s early goal.

But Walsall ran away with it in the second half as Wes McDonald found the top corner from 25 yards before Dan Scarr flicked the ball home from a corner.

It was Tranmere’s first defeat in nine games and boss Hill said: “We have created a good standard of performance in and out of possession but we fell off that standard today, especially in possession.

“We studied Walsall, we knew they would press and counter, and I think our middle-third decision making cost us the game.

“They had 18 shots and 13 on target and it’s the most traffic our defence has faced.

“We made mistakes in possession which made the difference.

“It is a reminder and a learning curve and a good learning opportunity. We can reset but not over-analyse.

“Walsall produced an excellent away performance, fair play to them, you have to take your hat off to them but we helped them.

“They only had 37 per cent possession but they had the chances and an old manager once said to me, ‘we’re playing all the football and they’re scoring all the goals’.

“It is a timely reminder. There were a few nerves early doors, but you have to bed into the environment.

“You learn when winning games but you learn more when you lose a game. But it is no time to panic or self-doubt.”