Mark Warburton rues ‘a bad day at the office’ as QPR lose to Huddersfield

Mark Warburton admits his QPR side got exactly what they deserved in their 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield.

The Terriers secured the points thanks to an early strike from Josh Koroma before he teed up Harry Toffolo for a second before the interval.

QPR have now lost three games on the spin and Warburton’s men are just four points off the drop zone.

In contrast, Huddersfield have moved up to 13th and six points off an unlikely play-off spot.

Warburton was unhappy with his side’s showing in West Yorkshire and let his squad know in the dressing room.

He said: “Today was a really bad day at the office for us. We were second best at everything and Huddersfield deserved the points.

“I can’t explain the performance to be honest. We were so off the pace. We were below par and we lost duels all over – almost to a man.”

Warburton took off Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes at the interval after a quiet first half performance from the forward, but insists it was, in part, due to fatigue.

He said: “The guy has never had a break. He’s played so much football lately with Scotland, so we took him off.

“But I don’t want to make him a scapegoat. There were seven or eight I could have taken off. Everyone was so off the pace.”

Town bossed the first 45 minutes and arguably should have had more than a two-goal advantage to show for it.

Koroma made it 1-0 inside three minutes for the hosts. Town’s top scorer notched his fifth of the campaign when he ran down the left flank, cut inside and found the corner of Seny Dieng’s goal with a fine curling effort.

The hosts then doubled their lead after 39 minutes when Toffolo fired home inside the box. Again Koroma was involved, this time threading through a fine ball to set up his onrushing colleague.

Town captain Christopher Schindler went off injured after a lengthy stoppage late on, but QPR could not take advantage of the seven minutes added on as the hosts sealed a worthy win.

Terriers’ boss Carlos Corberan was more than satisfied as his side sealed a second straight home victory.

He said: “I think we deserved the three points today. We played with lots of character and confidence.

“We did things that we know we can do well to compete in games.

“It’s always important to have our strikers and wingers to be part of the game and make an impact. We started really well and found spaces to attack.

“It’s important that our front three created so many chances and we hope they can continue this.”

Corberan also provided an update on Schindler, saying: “He is not in a good condition. He turned his knee.

“We need to scan and assess. We hope he doesn’t take a lot of time to recover.”