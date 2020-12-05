Joe Gallen admits Pompey fans made huge difference during win over Posh

Portsmouth assistant manager Joe Gallen saluted the 2,000 returning fans who roared their team to a comprehensive 2-0 win over fellow promotion contenders Peterborough.

Second-half goals from Jack Whatmough and captain Tom Naylor – a long-range stunner – helped Pompey leapfrog visitors Peterborough in the League One table.

Gallen said: “It was an excellent afternoon, beating a team above us in the league and I thought it was a convincing win.

“The fans coming back made a huge difference, they were fantastic and it looked and felt like more than 2,000.

“It shows we have missed them at home because in the second half we were well on top.

“Just having them back prior to the game, in the warm-up, giving them a clap and acknowledging them was great.

“If that is 2,000 then we want the 18,000 back. I have always said they are the best fans in the country and undoubtedly they helped us because that was our best second half of the season.”

Kenny Jackett’s men were the better side from the opening minutes but struggled to create any clear-cut chances in the first half.

Siriki Dembele could have given Peterborough a half-time lead against the run of play but his low shot was well saved by the legs of Craig MacGillivray.

Ronan Curtis should have opened the scoring six minutes into the second half but blazed wide from seven yards after Christy Pym pushed Ryan Williams’ shot into his path.

Defender Whatmough gave Pompey the lead in the 61st minute with a bullet header from Lee Brown’s free-kick.

Naylor also put a free header wide from a corner before his thunderbolt.

Captain Naylor picked out the top corner with a blistering 25-yard strike 15 minutes from time to crown an impressive display from the hosts.

Gallen added cheekily: “We should have him on free-kicks! It was a great goal.”

It was Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson’s first defeat at Fratton Park as a manager.

Ferguson, who held a lengthy post-match inquest in the away dressing room, admits his team’s alarming dip in form is becoming a major concern.

He said: “Portsmouth deserved to win. We did not create enough chances, lost another goal from a set-piece and did not get any rhythm to our play.

“All through October we had players in form, we now have too many players out of form and it’s showing.

“When you are on a run of say two defeats, you can call it a blip but it has gone on a bit too long now and the displays have matched the results.”