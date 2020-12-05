Raheem Sterling enjoys victory over Fulham – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 5.
Football
Raheem Sterling enjoyed Manchester City’s win against Fulham.
How Christmas trees look on Tyneside.
The offside/VAR debate rumbles on.
Sonny is ready for Arsenal.
Theo is ready for Brighton.
The day’s football birthdays and anniversaries…
Sol Campbell went back through the archives.
Dominic Calvert-Lewis was on target for Everton.
James Milner was buzzing for the return of fans.
Wayne Rooney was delighted to get his first win as Derby interim boss.
Cricket
Sam Billings was backing Manchester United.
Coach Colly gives some tips.
Happy birthday Shikhar Dhawan, lots of love… Sachin.
Rugby League
Kevin Sinfield has two marathons left to run.
Rugby World Cup winner Neil gave him his Back-ing.
As did Ricky Hatton.
Rob Burrow was graetful.
Boxing
Eddie Hearn was keen to showcase the best bits from Friday night’s boxing.
Next up is the big one, Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev.
Formula One
He might be sitting this weekend out, but recovering Romain Grosjean made a visit to the Haas garage.
Tennis
Subtle!
Athletics
A retired Olympic champion STILL has the dedication to go for a run in the snow.
American football
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has an elf on the shelf rocking the ‘Connell from Normal People’ look.
