Harry Kane sets north London derby goalscoring record

Harry Kane became the all-time leading goalscorer in north London derbies after scoring in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the top five figures who found the famous fixture to their liking.

Harry Kane (11)

Harry Kane scored twice in his first full north London derby (John Walton/PA)

Kane made his first full appearance in a north London derby in February 2015, and scored twice as Spurs came from behind to claim a 2-1 win. Kane would go on to score in all but one of the next eight Premier League derbies, spanning four seasons, and again in the 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium last season.

Emmanuel Adebayor (10)

Emmanuel Adebayor has scored for both Tottenham and Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA Archive)

Adebayor was only the second player, after Jimmy Robertson, to score for both sides in the north London derby. He scored in five consecutive derbies for the Gunners before switching sides, and netting a penalty to put Spurs 2-0 up in February 2012 – only for Spurs to collapse and Arsenal to hit back for a 5-2 win.

Bobby Smith (10)

Double-winner Bobby Smith proved a constant thorn in Arsenal’s side (PA)

Smith joined Tottenham from Chelsea in 1955 and established himself as a crucial member of Bill Nicholson’s 1961 double-winning team, finishing as the team’s top scorer in that season. Overall he scored 176 goals in 271 appearances for Spurs – including 10 against the Gunners.

Robert Pires (8)

Robert Pires relished his north London derby clashes (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Pires, a key part of Arsenal’s ‘Invincible’ squad, prided himself on his performances against their closest rivals. Pires was booked in his first derby but went on to score three match-winning goals in the fixture, and the Gunners never lost a north London derby in which he played.

Alan Sunderland (8)

Alan Sunderland scored a rare north London derby hat-trick (PA Archive)

Sunderland scored a rare north London derby hat-trick in December 1978, when Arsenal recorded their biggest post-war win at Tottenham, a 5-0 triumph that also included goals from Liam Brady and Frank Stapleton. Sunderland went on to score Arsenal’s FA Cup final winner the following year.