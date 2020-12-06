5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Fans were back in attendance at Premier League matches for the first time since March while victories for Tottenham and Liverpool saw them return to the top two spots.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from this weekend’s top-flight action.

The importance of fans

West Ham fans were the first in the to watch a Premier League match in action since March (Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham fans were the first to watch their side live in the Premier League since March while with Liverpool also in tier two of the Government’s coronavirus restrictions, You’ll Never Walk Alone rang round Anfield for the first time since before the Reds were crowned Premier League champions in July. Spurs fans, meanwhile, greeted Son Heung-min’s stunner against Arsenal in the north London derby with a roar of delight.

Arsenal’s woes continue

Arsenal have endured their worst start to a season since 1981-82 (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Arsenal slipped to a fourth defeat in six games as they recorded their worst start to a campaign since 1981-82 to increase the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta. Arsenal enjoyed the majority of the ball but struggled to create anything clear-cut, a worrying trend for the club which has registered only 10 goals in the Premier League this season, of which three came on the opening day against newly-promoted Fulham.

Blades’ unwanted record

Sheffield United have had the worst ever start by any Premier League team (Nick Potts/PA)

Sheffield United have had the worst ever start by any Premier League team with one point from 11 matches. Chris Wilder was left frustrated again after his side slipped to a late defeat to Leicester, Sheffield Wednesday fan Jamie Vardy netting in the final minute at Bramall Lane as Leicester secured a 2-1 win. Elsewhere, fellow strugglers West Brom slumped to a heavy 5-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

Kane and Son on top

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min fired Tottenham back to the top of the Premier League (Neil Hall/PA)

Son and Harry Kane fired Tottenham back to the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Arsenal. The pair again set up each other’s first-half goals, meaning they have now combined for 12 goals this season, as Spurs extended their unbeaten run to 10 games.

United’s road warriors firing

💬 Ole: "We’ve done it too often now to be a coincidence, those comebacks. It’s in those boys and in this badge.” 𝙀𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮. 🧬 🔴 #MUFC#️⃣ #WHUMUN🏆 #PL pic.twitter.com/GRYnOPPCVB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 5, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have found their form on the road this season, and made it five away wins out of five after coming from behind to beat West Ham 3-1. The Hammers led at half-time through Tomas Soucek, but half-time substitute Bruno Fernandes turned the match in the visitors’ favour. The match was the third in a row where United have had to come from behind to clinch all three points and their recent form has seen them move up to fifth in the table.