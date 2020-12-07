Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Sporting weekend in pictures

by Press Association
December 7 2020, 5.03am
The north London derby belonged to Spurs and Harry Kane (Paul Childs/PA)

Fans flooded back into sports stadiums just in time to see England lift the Autumn Nations Cup and Harry Kane set a new goalscoring record.

Elsewhere, in the absence of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell suffered cruel luck in his bid for Formula One glory in Bahrain.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Harry Kane became the all-time leading goalscorer in north London derbies (Glyn Kirk/PA)
England v France – Autumn Nations Cup – Twickenham
England beat France to lift the Autumn Nations Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool welcomed fans back to Anfield with a 4-0 thrashing of Wolves
Liverpool welcomed fans back to Anfield with a 4-0 thrashing of Wolves (Jon Super/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Fans returned to the stands for the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal (Glyn Kirk/PA)
Ross County v Rangers – Scottish Premiership – Global Energy Stadium
Rangers stretched their lead at the top of the Scottish Premier League with 4-0 win at Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Mercedes debutant George Russell was denied victory by a puncture at the Sakhir Grand Prix
Mercedes debutant George Russell was denied victory by a puncture at the Sakhir Grand Prix (Tolga Bozoglu/AP)
England's one-day international with South Africa was cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak in the teams' shared hotel
England’s one-day international with South Africa was cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak in the teams’ shared hotel (AP)
West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace – Premier League – The Hawthorns
Wilfried Zaha scored twice as Crystal Palace thrashed West Brom 5-1 at the Hawthorns (Alex Livesey/PA)
Celtic v St Johnstone – Scottish Premiership – Celtic Park
Mohamed Elyounoussi hit a late equaliser but Celtic were held at home by St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ireland v Scotland – Autumn Nations Cup – Aviva Stadium
Ireland beat Scotland to take third place in the Autumn Nations Cup (Brian Lawless/PA)
Arsenal v Birmingham City – FA Women’s Super League – Meadow Park
Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 win over Birmingham in the WSL (John Walton/PA)
Wales v Italy – Autumn Nations Cup – Parc y Scarlets
Wales claimed victory over Italy in their final Autumn Nations Cup match (David Davies/PA)

