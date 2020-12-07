Injury problems for Grimsby ahead of Newport clash

Grimsby boss Ian Holloway’s injury problems look to be mounting ahead of Tuesday’s visit of League Two leaders Newport.

Holloway had hoped to have James Hanson back for Saturday’s trip to Colchester but the experienced striker pulled out on the morning of the game due to an ongoing calf issue.

Grimsby then lost winger Sean Scannell to injury before half-time in the 2-1 defeat at the JobServe Community Stadium and both he and Hanson were due to undergo scans on Monday.

Holloway was also without Matt Green, James Tilley and Max Wright at Colchester and it remains to be seen when they will be able to return.

Newport will have captain Joss Labadie available again after suspension as they look to move four points clear at the summit.

Labadie missed Saturday’s 2-1 win over Morecambe after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign in the draw with Forest Green earlier this month.

Exiles boss Michael Flynn must decide whether to give defender David Longe-King more minutes after the summer signing made his Newport debut as a late replacement at the weekend following a groin injury.

Ryan Taylor will be hoping to make a return to action as soon as possible after recovering from a hamstring issue that has kept him sidelined for over two months.