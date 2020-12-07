Junior Brown misses out for Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe will again be without defender Junior Brown for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Colchester.

Brown tore a thigh muscle in the home defeat to Bolton and is expected to be out for around a month, with Mason O’Malley set to keep his place at full-back.

Olofela Olomola and Harry Jessop will also be missing with long-term knee and shoulder injuries respectively.

Kevin Van Veen is stepping up his fitness after a hamstring problem but the game could come too soon for him.

Colchester handed a debut to 16-year-old right back Junior Tchamadeu against Grimsby and he could feature again.

Tchamadeu impressed in the victory over the Mariners when he became the youngest-ever player to start for the club.

Harry Pell continues to be sidelined by a knee issue.

Tom Lapslie has a knee problem of his own that kept him out of the win over Grimsby following his return last week against Crawley and he is again unlikely to be risked.