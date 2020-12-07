John Terry turns 40 as Kevin Sinfield raises over £1m – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 7.

Soccer

John Terry turned 40.

𝟒𝟎 today! Happy birthday, JT! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Q1ra21fm0E — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 7, 2020 Happy 𝟰𝟬𝘁𝗵 birthday, JT! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ciNAGVmzV6 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 7, 2020 🔵 Chelsea legend John Terry turns 40 today! 🎈 🏆2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣#HBD | #UEL pic.twitter.com/QconW074l9 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) December 7, 2020

Christian Benteke was in buoyant mood after his weekend brace

Oldham goalkeepers Ian Lawlor and Laurence Bilboe took on a Christmas challenge.

🧤⚽️ @Ianlawlor v Laurence Bilboe: Xmas Wrapping Challenge, hosted by Bobby Grant🎁 Who can wrap a football the fastest? Find out below 🎥👇#OACT | #OAFC pic.twitter.com/8XarcWra0W — OACT (@OfficialOACT) December 7, 2020

Rugby League

Kevin Sinfield completed his final marathon…

7th marathon in 7 days and he’s still smiling 😁➡️ Support here https://t.co/z64psBW7iZ pic.twitter.com/GgAnr6r1WS — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) December 7, 2020

…and surpassed £1million raised for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

"That's just what mates do, don't they? We look out for each other" – Kevin Sinfield. Fundraising for @Rob7Burrow and @mndassoc has now reached an incredible £1.25 million! ➡️ #RunKevinRun: https://t.co/81HnTQPTiF pic.twitter.com/xXfS48XHya — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) December 7, 2020

Sinfield earned the praise of Rob Burrow, his friend and former team-mate who was diagnosed with the disease last December and whose family will benefit from some of the money raised…

No words needed …. pic.twitter.com/FOp9ESJyjY — Rob Burrow (@Rob7Burrow) December 7, 2020

…as well as a host of famous faces from across the sporting spectrum.

Good luck Kevin Sinfield with his epic last marathon today – all in under 4 hours to raise funds & awareness for his friend @Rob7Burrow and @mndassoc 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗡𝗼𝘄 https://t.co/smguzxQMRvOr Text MNDROB to 70085 to donate £7#RunKevinRun pic.twitter.com/KGQkYOlpLF — Will Greenwood (@WillGreenwood) December 7, 2020 We lost Miche Broad to this dreadful disease. This is just wonderful awareness & funds for research into MND in an aim to find a cure. Just incredible 👏 https://t.co/nhk3ClqLxi — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) December 7, 2020 PLEASE support if you can … We all need to be a bit more like Kevin Sinfield … #RunKevinRun https://t.co/Dq9GmdST8B — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 7, 2020 Huge congratulations to Kevin Sinfield on completing 7 marathons in 7 days to raise funds and awareness for the @mndassoc An incredible achievement and over £1m raised for a fantastic cause. There is still time to donate 👉 https://t.co/4rUIQr1RbQ @leedsrhinos #MND pic.twitter.com/yysftJJdUN — James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 7, 2020

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton’s temporary replacement George Russell summed up Sunday’s disappointing finish.

Sunday in Sakhir, in his own words. ❤ pic.twitter.com/AQzWuTlyyl — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 7, 2020

Romain Grosjean said thank you and goodbye to the Haas team.

We are born racers, but more than anything human beings with emotions and love. thank you all for the 5 years spent together https://t.co/9Yj4XIegKC — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) December 7, 2020

Before the Frenchman swapped helmets with team-mate Kevin Magnussen, who also leaves Haas at the end of the season.

McLaren driver Lando Norris reflected on a tough weekend.

Tough weekend. Started at the back and got through to 10th on the first lap which was good, but the technical issue meant I was sat fighting to stay there until the end Wanted more, but points are points pic.twitter.com/zPuE22hbVI — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) December 7, 2020

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was relaxing in the South African sunset.

Snooker

Neil Robertson celebrated winning the UK Championship in a late-night epic against Judd Trump.

A 3rd UK crown. Amazing to hold this trophy again. Thank you so much for all the support and messages all week guys🏆🏆🏆❤️ pic.twitter.com/5MBrHim2b9 — Neil Robertson🌱 (@nr147) December 7, 2020

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr was keeping calm.