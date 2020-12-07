Watford duo set to return against Rotherham

Watford are set to be boosted by the return of midfield pair Etienne Capoue and Nathaniel Chalobah against Rotherham.

Capoue returned to the bench for the weekend defeat to Cardiff following an injury, a game which saw Chalobah serve a one-match ban.

Andre Gray and Craig Cathcart are doubts, with Gray having missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and Cathcart missing out against Cardiff having limped off in the previous game against Nottingham Forest.

Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes and Ken Sema returned to action at the weekend to boost Vladimir Ivic’s options.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne could be without defender Joe Mattock.

An ankle injury forced Mattock off on a stretcher during the weekend defeat to Coventry.

Kieran Sadlier is sidelined for another two months after suffering ankle ligament damage, while Chiedozie Ogbene (knee), Clark Robertson (foot) and Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) are also out until next year.

Having taken one point from their last five games, Warne could ring the changes, with the likes of Kyle Vassell and Florian Jozefzoon pushing for starts.