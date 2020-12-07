Joel Latibeaudiere pushing for first Swansea start against Bournemouth

Swansea defender Joel Latibeaudiere hopes to remain involved in the Championship clash with Bournemouth after making his debut from the bench in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Luton.
The 20-year-old joined the Swans from Manchester City on transfer deadline day, but due to injury – and the form of other players in the squad – he had been waiting in the wings.
The match may come too soon for midfielders George Byers (groin) and Morgan Gibbs-White (broken foot), while fans will not be permitted to watch the game from the stands.
The high-flying Swans sit one point behind Tuesday night’s second-placed opponents, with a win for the hosts enough to send them top.
Bournemouth duo Arnaut Danjuma and Joshua King could both return to contention as the visitors look to build on a comfortable 4-0 victory away to Barnsley last time out.
Danjuma has missed the last three games due to a hamstring strain and King recently tested positive for coronavirus. Both players will be assessed.
On-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (ankle) remains out, while young forwards Jaidon Anthony and Sam Surridge will be hoping to feature again.
A draw would be enough for the Cherries to top the table for 24 hours at least with current leaders Norwich – a point further ahead – not in action until Wednesday.
