Eddie Jones’ England to host South Africa and Australia in autumn 2021

England will face their World Cup conquerors South Africa as part of a three-Test campaign at Twickenham next autumn.

The Springboks, who beat England 32-12 in last year’s World Cup final, will face Eddie Jones’ team on November 20 next year.

The Rugby Football Union also confirmed an appointment with Australia a week earlier, while the November 6 opener will be against a so-far unnamed emerging nation.

2️⃣nd Bok opponent for Nov 2021 named – and it's a replay of the biggest Test from last year❗🗣️ "It will require a special performance to match them at their fortress"➡️ Full story here: https://t.co/K8NbhAeOag#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/iDPz7qZIsT — Springboks (@Springboks) December 8, 2020

South Africa pulled out of the recently completed Tri Nations tournament in Australia due to travel concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They have not played since the World Cup final in Japan 13 months ago, and are not due in action again until a three-Test series against Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions next July and August.

Reflecting on the schedule, Jones said: “These will be some good games of rugby and tough tests for us as we work to improve ourselves as a team.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi holds aloft the World Cup after victory over England in last year’s final (David Davies/PA)

“South Africa are world champions, and we will be looking to benchmark ourselves against them.

“Australia are rapidly improving, have a lot of new talent coming through and good coaches like Dave Rennie and Scott Wisemantel, who we know well.

“We’ve not had the chance to play southern-hemisphere teams this year, so it will be a good chance to see where we are up to, and hopefully some great rugby for our supporters to enjoy.”