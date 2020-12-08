A look at Manchester United’s Champions League campaign ahead of crunch night

Manchester United play their final group match of what has been a rollercoaster Champions League campaign against RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening.

The two teams plus Paris St Germain are all locked together on nine points in Group H and one will miss out on a place in the last 16.

Here, the PA news agency looks at United’s five matches so far.

October 20, Paris St Germain 1-2 Manchester United

United opened their campaign in fine style with an away win over last season’s Champions League finalists in the French capital. Bruno Fernandes scored the opener with a retaken penalty after Keylor Navas was adjudged to have come off his line. Antony Martial’s own goal deservedly levelled the scores but Marcus Rashford netted a fine late winner.

October 28, Manchester United 5-0 RB Leipzig

Marcus Rashford holds the match ball after his hat-trick (Nick Potts/PA)

United will hope they can repeat the performance they put in at home against RB Leipzig. Rashford was the key man again, coming off the bench to score a quickfire hat-trick. Mason Greenwood netted the opener while Martial also scored from the penalty spot.

November 4, Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Manchester United

The first bump in the road came with an unexpected defeat by Basaksehir – the Turkish team’s only points so far. Former Chelsea and Newcastle striker Demba Ba exploited poor defending to score the opener, and more charity from the visitors allowed Edin Visca to grab a second. Martial pulled one back before half-time but United could not find an equaliser.

November 24, Manchester United 4-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Daniel James scores United’s fourth goal against Istanbul Basaksehir (Martin Rickett/PA)

United ensured there was no repeat when they faced the same side three weeks later. Fernandes scored twice inside 20 minutes and a Rashford penalty put the Red Devils three up at half-time. Deniz Turuc pulled one back but Daniel James had the final say for United.

December 2, Manchester United 1 Paris St Germain 3

Neymar (centre) is congratulated by team-mates after scoring PSG’s third goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Neymar played the starring role at Old Trafford with two goals. The Brazilian opened the scoring early on, which was cancelled out by Rashford. Marquinhos then put PSG back ahead a minute before Fred was shown a second yellow card. Neymar secured the points for the visitors in injury time.