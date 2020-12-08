Wolves striker Raul Jimenez resting at home after leaving hospital

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has left hospital and is resting at home.

The 29-year-old sustained a fractured skull in a horror clash of heads with David Luiz in Wolves’ victory over Arsenal last month and underwent surgery.

A statement on Wolves’ Twitter feed read: “Some good news from over the weekend… Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital and is now resting at home with his family.”

Some good news from over the weekend… Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital and is now resting at home with his family.

Speaking about Jimenez last week, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo expressed his confidence that the Mexican will be able to resume his career.

“I am positive he’s going to come back,” said Nuno. “He’s going to come back. What the medical team did was amazing – both teams, Arsenal’s and ours. This is why we trust them and we thank them so much.

“This is what the doctor insists to me – first days are crucial. He was really well taken care of on the pitch and during the journey in the ambulance.

“There was not even a moment when he was not being given oxygen so this is what determines the next steps to take.

“Now he is recovering. Now our real concern is that he recovers totally. After that we will have time.”

Jimenez posted a message on Twitter a day after sustaining the injury, saying: “Thanks for your support messages. I will be under observation and I hope to return to the pitch soon.”