Aapo Halme set to start for Barnsley

Aapo Halme could return to Barnsley’s starting line-up for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Wycombe.

The defender came off the bench during the defeat by Bournemouth last Friday after recovering from a calf injury.

With defender Jordan Williams the only absentee, boss Valerien Ismael has options if he wants to make changes.

On-loan midfielder Matty James has not started any of the last three games, while Patrick Schmidt and Luke Thomas are others who will be eager for a chance.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is keeping his fingers crossed that Anthony Stewart will be available.

The defender was forced off midway through the second half of Saturday’s draw with Preston after tweaking a knee.

Wanderers already had a lengthy injury list, with Dominic Gape, Dennis Adeniran, Curtis Thompson, Ryan Tafazolli, Uche Ikpeazu and Darius Charles all on the sidelines of late.

Captain Matt Bloomfield is among those pushing for a return to the starting line-up.