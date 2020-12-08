Derby game too soon for Christian Norgaard’s Brentford return

Wednesday’s clash with Derby will come too soon for Christian Norgaard to return to the Brentford side.

The Danish midfielder has been sidelined for two months with an ankle injury and, although he has returned to training, he needs more time to build up to a first-team comeback.

Defender Charlie Goode has also returned to training after a spell out through illness but will not be considered yet.

Goode has not played since early November. The club have not made the nature of his illness public but have said he has not tested positive for Covid-19.

Derby will be without the suspended Nathan Byrne.

The defender picked up his fifth booking of the season during last weekend’s victory over Millwall and must serve a one-match ban.

Andre Wisdom is expected to take Byrne’s place and, with the Rams having picked up their first victory under interim boss Wayne Rooney, the former England striker may leave his changes at that.

Jordon Ibe, who has not played a senior game in more than a year, is expected to again be on the bench while the likes of Max Bird, Louie Sibley, Tom Lawrence and Martyn Waghorn are pushing for a start.