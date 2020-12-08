Torquay stretch lead at top after beating Maidenhead

Torquay extended their lead at the top of the National League to five points with a 2-1 victory over fourth-placed Maidenhead.

Ben Whitfield and Kyle Cameron were denied by visiting goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond while Daniel Wright fired wide.

But Ashby-Hammond could not keep out Whitfield’s effort on the stroke of half-time to set the Gulls on their way.

Torquay continued to look threatening as an outstanding double save from Ashby-Hammond denied Connor Lemonheigh-Evans from close range at the start of the second half.

The hosts doubled their advantage just before the hour mark when Wright headed in Adam Randell’s cross for his seventh goal of the season.

Maidenhead set up a nervy final seven minutes as Shaun Donnellan headed home Josh Smile’s corner but Torquay held on to claim a fourth consecutive win which extended their unbeaten run to 10 league games.