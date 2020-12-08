Yeovil move off the bottom after maiden win at Bromley

Yeovil claimed their first victory of the season as they won 2-1 at Bromley to climb off the bottom of the National League.

Rhys Murphy opened the scoring for the visitors after just seven minutes as he tapped the ball home at the far post after Bromley failed to clear Matt Warburton’s corner.

The hosts searched for an equaliser but Jack Holland headed Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s free-kick wide midway through the first half.

Joe Quigley then scored his third goal in the last four games just before the break, converting Carl Dickinson’s cross to double the Glovers’ lead.

Hackett-Fairchild provided a great cross for Michael Cheek to head home and reduce the deficit with 20 minutes remaining but Yeovil held on for maximum points.