Jake Hyde double inspires Halifax to comeback victory over Aldershot

Jake Hyde bagged a brace to continue his fine scoring form as Halifax came from behind to win 3-1 at Aldershot in the National League.

The home side took the lead in the 36th minute from the penalty spot after Harry Panayiotou was brought down by Martin Woods, with Mohamed Bettamer making no mistake from 12 yards.

But three goals in seven second-half minutes helped Halifax to a third successive win, with Hyde heading in Luke Summerfield’s free-kick for the equaliser in the 63rd minute.

Nyal Bell then found the top corner after a fine flowing move three minutes later before Hyde notched his second from the spot after Giles Phillips had fouled Jack Earing.

Toby Edser hit the bar late on for Aldershot, who now have just one win in five games.