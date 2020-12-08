Mark Robins eager for Matty Godden return to help goal-shy Coventry

Manager Mark Robins admitted Coventry are desperate to have star striker Matty Godden back from injury after his side fired blanks in a 0-0 draw at home to Luton.

Godden, who scored 15 times in Coventry’s League One title-winning campaign, has missed the past seven games with a foot injury sustained at Nottingham Forest in November.

Robins hopes to have him back before Christmas to boost his attacking options after Tyler Walker and Max Biamou wasted their best chances against Luton.

Both scored in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Rotherham but Walker hit the post against the Hatters while Biamou glanced a header wide from Fankaty Dabo’s cross.

Robins said: “We need Matty Godden back fit, that’s for sure. I’m limited in what I can do to change things.

“We were just a little bit lacking in energy and we needed to do a little bit more at the front end to try to unpick the lock.

“The [protective] boot that Matty had on his foot has come off. He’s walking around normally.

“If he can run at his full body weight then he can go outside on the grass and hopefully that will be by the end of this week.

“While Matty isn’t available, it becomes really difficult to manage that front end. The lads are doing as well as they possibly can do in terms of giving me everything they’ve got.

“This is a tough, tough league, it’s unbelievable. It’s almost cruel, there’s no turnaround time in terms of planning and preparation for games – we’re enjoying it in almost a masochistic way.”

Luton top scorer James Collins wasted the visitors’ best opportunity, sending a half-volley over the bar from eight yards, but the Hatters avoided a third successive away defeat.

Assistant boss Mick Harford said: “We thought we showed a bit more intent than Coventry.

“It was a bit of a struggle for both sides to begin with. I thought we grew into the game, especially in the first half, and created the better chances.

“But it was two good defences on top and not a lot was created in the final third from both sides.

“To come away from home, keep a clean sheet, we are delighted but we just need to be a little bit better in the final third.

“We will keep persevering, we will keep doing the right things, keep trying to play in behind, keep training the right way, and I’m sure it will come.

“It is a good point after two losses on the road. We’d like to be in a higher position and I think some of the football we have played warrants that but overall we are thrilled and delighted.”