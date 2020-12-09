On this day in 2010: Alan Pardew appointed Newcastle boss on long-term deal

Newcastle fans directed their anger at owner Mike Ashley after he handed Alan Pardew a five-and-a-half-year contract to take over at St James’ Park.

The 49-year-old replaced the sacked Chris Hughton and, while supporters were quick to let Ashley know of their disappointment, Pardew insisted it was his job to win over the doubters.

Pardew said: “I know they (the fans) are frustrated, that’s fairly obvious by the reaction.

“I’m not going to say I have kept away from it, I have tried to keep up to date with the frustration.

Alan Pardew replaced the sacked Chris Hughton at Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)

“They probably thought they had some stability with Chris and that’s gone, and the record of managers who have come and gone here, it doesn’t bode well.

“I am trying to say that I will work as hard as I possibly can here to get a situation where I can bring some longevity to the job.”

Newcastle dismissed Hughton after his side collected 19 points from their first 16 games, but Pardew insisted the squad he inherited was more than capable of preserving their top-flight status.

The Magpies proved their new boss right and went on to finish 12th in the 2010-11 campaign and then fifth the following season, leading to Pardew being rewarded with a fresh eight-year deal in September 2012.

He left his role in December 2014 to take up the hot seat at Crystal Palace.