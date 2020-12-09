Marine make match offer to Spurs fans who can’t attend fairytale FA Cup tie

Non-league Marine are offering Tottenham season-ticket holders free entry to one of their matches next season as away fans cannot attend their FA Cup third-round tie.

The team from the eighth tier of English football face the Premier League leaders at the Marine Travel Arena on January 10 in a tie which will be televised live by the BBC.

With Marine ninth in the Northern Premier League North West Division, the gap between the two teams will be the biggest in the competition’s history but will take place with only home fans present.

As a goodwill gesture the club based in Crosby on Merseyside have offered Spurs supporters the chance to visit when Covid-19 restrictions have been eased.

“It has been an incredibly tough year for everybody in football. For Marine fans, we have had a once-in-a-lifetime Emirates FA Cup run but sadly the ties against Colchester United, Chester and Havant & Waterlooville had to be played behind closed doors,” said a statement.

“This is devastating for the supporters of Marine and has also severely affected the revenues we would have otherwise received.

“Likewise, Tottenham Hotspur fans have not been able to attend their games and have missed their team’s rise to top of the Premier League.

“Spurs fans also are not allowed to attend the Emirates FA Cup match due to the pandemic.

“As a result of this, Marine Football Club announce that they will allow entry next season free of charge to one Marine league game to all Spurs season-ticket holders.

“This will allow Spurs fans to have the chance to attend the ground having missed out this time and will strengthen that bond between the clubs.”