Bielsa names XI, Rainbow Laces and Vardy’s message – Wednesday’s sporting social

Football

Marcelo Bielsa did not keep West Ham guessing!

🤣🤣👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/cx1u368cq4 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 9, 2020 🤣🤣🤣🤣#Legend https://t.co/7q7lfUyzFL — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) December 9, 2020 I like Bielsa! 😍 https://t.co/rnEw4D6YCw — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) December 9, 2020

Tottenham relived Ledley King’s fast finish at Bradford from 20 years ago.

Newcastle celebrated their 128th birthday.

Happy 128th birthday to Newcastle United! 🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/DnJuggLyYD — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 9, 2020

Leeds wished former striker Jermaine Beckford happy birthday with a throwback video.

Antonio Rudiger voiced his support for Demba Ba following the suspension of Istanbul Basaksehir’s match at Paris St Germain on Tuesday. Ba challenged the fourth official following an alleged use of racist language.

Jamie Vardy wrote a goodwill message to Foxes Pride on the corner flag that he broke when celebrating Leicester’s late winner at Sheffield United on Sunday.

Lionel Messi paid tribute to former Argentina manager Alejandro Sabella, who died on Tuesday.

Becks felt the burn.

Do you agree with Rio?

Just been sent this….. 😳😂💰 “And how much would you be worth in today’s market” … what you laughing at! pic.twitter.com/FSRgskbh4c — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 9, 2020

Rainbow Laces Day

Sports stars, teams and organisations supported #Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign as Wednesday marked Rainbow Laces Day.

🏳️‍🌈 Everyone is welcome in our sport. Proud to support #rainbowlaces pic.twitter.com/OWWCU5h23t — Joe Root (@root66) December 9, 2020 I’ve always had the love and respect from others within cricket to allow me to be myself and that support means so much. Wearing these laces helps show your support for others to be their authentic self within sport. @StonewallUK @EnglandCricket #RainbowLaces pic.twitter.com/F7up9MEeOU — Natalie Sciver (@natsciver) December 9, 2020 Happy #RainbowLaces day! We're proud to be partners of @stonewalluk, helping to show that football is everybody's game: https://t.co/An2hz5nXas pic.twitter.com/KC0hUFun1v — The FA (@FA) December 9, 2020 🏳️‍🌈 Everyone is welcome in our sport 🏳️‍🌈 We are proud to support the #RainbowLaces campaign 🌹 pic.twitter.com/BnGk2mkOOD — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) December 9, 2020 ParalympicsGB proudly supports Rainbow Laces Day. Because we *know* sport is everyone’s game. ✊ Check out @stonewalluk’s 10 tips for stepping-up as an ally to LGBT+ people in sport. 👉 https://t.co/XoXnamT7xV#RainbowLaces pic.twitter.com/4UWGZb6Ebh — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) December 9, 2020 Happy #RainbowLacesDay! 🌈 The #BarclaysFAWSL and our clubs are proud to support @stonewalluk's #RainbowLaces campaign. pic.twitter.com/WIIpjwtrHx — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) December 9, 2020 Fulham is proud to support @stonewalluk's #RainbowLaces campaign. This is 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲'𝘀 game. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/hTruh8HP2Y — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 9, 2020 🙌 This is everyone's game.#RainbowLaces @stonewalluk #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Jd3csGlNG8 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) December 9, 2020 This #RainbowLaces Day, we want to emphasize that 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲 is welcome at Turf Moor. A fan is a fan, no matter what.@stonewalluk | #AFanIsAFan | #UTC pic.twitter.com/0h3NVIMpfV — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 9, 2020 We're proud to support @stonewalluk's #RainbowLaces campaign. 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲. pic.twitter.com/ce9k9GWkzO — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 9, 2020

Cricket

Ben Stokes paid tribute to his dad.

Stuart Broad reminisced about his England debut.

Australian opener David Warner congratulated Sunrisers Hyderabad team-mate Natarajan Jayaprakash for making his India debut during their recent one-day series.

Kevin Pietersen continued to enjoy his time in South Africa.

Boxing

Saturday cannot come fast enough for AJ and Eddie Hearn!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Hearn (@eddiehearn) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Hearn (@eddiehearn) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) There's no hiding place in the bubble 👀 #JoshuaPulev pic.twitter.com/JvJlIDIlnh — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 9, 2020

Tennis

This is tennis.

Formula One

At least Mercedes can laugh about it now…

Someone asked us to post the pit stops from Sunday on our Instagram Reels. But Reels can only be 30s. Sorry. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 9, 2020

Thought of the day.

You ever think about how there are three Es in Mercedes and they’re all pronounced differently. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 9, 2020

MMA

Conor McGregor was as modest as ever.