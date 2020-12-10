On this day in 2009: Bradley Wiggins signs for Team Sky

Bradley Wiggins set his sights on Tour de France glory after signing a four-year deal to join Team Sky on this day in 2009.

Wiggins, then aged 29 and a three-time Olympic gold medallist, had finished fourth in the race in July, riding for Garmin–Slipstream, and was later promoted to third – Britain’s first-ever podium finish – following the disqualification of Lance Armstrong.

He said he was convinced the move to Sky would facilitate his dream.

“The mindset we take into this project is the same as with the track – to be the best we can possibly be, whatever the goal is,” Wiggins said.

Bradley Wiggins tasted Tour de France success in 2012 (PA)

“If the goal next year is the Tour de France, then it will be to be in the best possible condition for July.”

Wiggins admitted it had been a wrench to leave his former team at Garmin, but said the lure of linking up with many of his Olympic team-mates made the decision for him.

“There was was only ever going to be one team I would leave that team for and that was of course to come home to Team Sky and pretty much everyone who has helped me to my Olympic success,” Wiggins added.

Wiggins would spectacularly fulfil his ambitions within his new team, winning the Tour de France in 2012 before going on to add to his Olympic gold medal collection by winning the time trial at London 2012 and team pursuit at Rio 2016.