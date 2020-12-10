Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell turns professional with Matchroom deal

Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell has signed a multi-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing and will make his professional debut in February.

Under the guidance of uncle Matthew, Campbell Hatton will start life in the pro ranks at super-featherweight.

The 19-year-old is grateful for the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his dad, who was a two-weight world champion.

“It’s a dream come true to sign with Eddie (Hearn) and Matchroom,” he said.

“There’s no bigger platform in the world that I could be signed to, so I’m in a great position. I can’t wait to get in there now.

“I’m very lucky to be in the position I’m in with my dad being a former world champion and my uncle Matthew also being a world title challenger as well, because their experience in the game is second to none. There aren’t many people who can say they have that sort of advice.”

Hearn added: “I had a meeting with Campbell and Ricky and the hairs on the back of my neck stood up. We have a chance to do something very special in Manchester here and we will do everything we can to guide Campbell the right way.”

Ricky Hatton backed the public to take to the teenager like they did with him during a 48-fight career where he faced Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao.

“I think people will take him to their hearts like they did with me,” the 42-year-old insisted.

“He’s got a great team behind him with Matchroom and Eddie, he’s got me and Matthew looking after him in the gym. He’s got a heart as big as his dad’s. He has the talent and the ability to be a real force and success story in the game.”