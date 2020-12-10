Matty Pearson available for Luton’s clash with Preston

Luton have defender Matty Pearson back available for Saturday’s Championship clash with Preston at Kenilworth Road.

Pearson missed the 0-0 draw at Coventry on Tuesday as he served a one-match ban following his red card at Swansea three days earlier.

Assistant boss Mick Harford has said James Bree, who sat Tuesday’s game out due to a groin issue, will be fine for the Preston contest.

Simon Sluga, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Martin Cranie were also absent from the matchday squad in midweek as they continued their recoveries.

Preston also have a player returning from suspension in Daniel Johnson.

The midfielder was banned for the 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on Wednesday after picking up a fifth yellow card of the campaign against Wycombe last weekend.

The midweek victory saw Josh Earl, having been part of a considerable injury list, return to action as a substitute in the second half.

The Lilywhites have also had Ben Pearson (ankle), Patrick Bauer (Achilles), Andrew Hughes, Paul Gallagher (both hamstring), Billy Bodin and Louis Moult (both knee) sidelined.