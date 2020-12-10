Matty Virtue in contention for return to Blackpool squad

Matty Virtue could be in contention for a return to the Blackpool squad for their Sky Bet League One clash with Oxford.

The midfielder, who has not featured in the league this season, played 45 minutes of the midweek Papa John’s Trophy loss to Fleetwood after recovering from a hamstring injury.

MJ Williams replaced Virtue for the second half and is also pushing for a return having not featured in the league since the end of October because of an elbow problem.

Luke Garbutt, who has been eased back in following his own hamstring injury, could return to the starting line-up.

Oxford could stick with the same side that impressed in last weekend’s draw with leaders Hull.

Simon Eastwood was back in goal for the penalty shoot-out victory over Forest Green in the Trophy on Tuesday but Jack Stephens is expected to keep his league place.

Sam Winnall (hamstring) has been out since the middle of November while Joel Cooper was allowed to return to his home in Northern Ireland for personal reasons.

Manager Karl Robinson gave an encouraging update on Cameron Brannagan’s recovery from a serious eye problem, but he is not yet able to join in full training sessions.