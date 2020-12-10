Darren Moore hopes for positive news on Doncaster trio

Doncaster manager Darren Moore hopes to have some good news over the fitness of Jon Taylor, Madger Gomes and Danny Amos ahead of Gillingham’s visit.

Taylor has not played for over a month with a muscle injury but is closing in on a return.

Gomes has missed the last two games with the recurrence of a thigh problem, while Amos has also not played during that time after sustaining a knock.

Veteran centre-back Andy Butler made his first league appearance of the season in last weekend’s win at Northampton and could keep his place.

Gillingham captain Kyle Dempsey and striker Dominic Samuel are both doubtful with knocks.

Winger Jordan Graham is expected to miss out with a hamstring injury, while on-loan Celtic midfielder Scott Robertson was forced off at half-time of the midweek Papa John’s Trophy clash against Cambridge with a similar problem.

Manager Steve Evans made seven changes in midweek but was only able to name four substitutes.

However, with Josh Eccles set to return from suspension and Christian Maghoma and Jacob Mellis likely to be back from illness, his options have been boosted.