Knocks could force QPR boss Mark Warburton into changes for Reading clash

QPR are carrying a few knocks into this weekend’s home game against Reading.

Ahead of the match, Hoops boss Mark Warburton remained coy on his team selection, revealing to the media that he does have injury concerns but not elaborating on who is struggling.

Todd Kane, Albert Adomah and Macauley Bonne are among the options should Warburton make changes.

QPR ended a three-match losing streak in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday evening, picking up a decent point on the road against London rivals Millwall.

Reading remain without a handful of players for the trip to Loftus Road.

Midfielder John Swift has been sidelined with a hamstring problem but could return ahead of schedule before the new year.

Brazilian Felipe Araruna, meanwhile, will need a little longer than Swift to return to the squad after a knee injury.

Andy Yiadom (knee) and George Puscas (hernia) are likely to remain out of action until early in 2021.