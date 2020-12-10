Dan Batty and Jordy De Wijs likely to be in contention for Hull

Hull manager Grant McCann is expected to have Dan Batty and Jordy De Wijs available for the visit of Shrewsbury.

Batty has returned to training after sustaining an injury at Stevenage on November 29, while De Wijs has been recovering from a facial injury and is likely to be among the substitutes.

After feeling unwell, Tom Eaves will have to await the results of his Covid-19 test before a decision can be made on his place in the squad.

However, Martin Samuelsen is not expected to be included after withdrawing during a Papa John’s Trophy draw with Crewe on Tuesday with a calf problem. Greg Docherty is likely to take his place.

Dave Edwards could return to the Shrewsbury squad for the trip.

The midfielder limped off during his side’s second-round FA Cup win against Oxford but is back to full fitness and could be pushing for a place.

Leon Clarke and Rekeil Pyke are also continuing their returns following lengthy absences with hamstring and thigh injuries respectively.

Matt Millar could also be included, although it remains unclear whether the right-back will return to parent club Newcastle Jets in January.