Crewe captain Perry Ng still suspended for visit of Northampton

Crewe captain Perry Ng serves the second match of his six-game suspension for the visit of Northampton.

Manager Dave Artell made 10 changes for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Hull, in which Ng played as his ban did not apply in that competition, but will restore his first-choice side.

Owen Dale’s extended run on the side is set to continue after his brilliant equaliser against Burton last weekend.

Midfielder Callum Ainley has undergone surgery on a hamstring tear and is a long-term absentee alongside Donervon Daniels (also hamstring).

Defenders Cian Bolger and Alan Sheehan are both doubts for Northampton.

Sheehan sat out last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Doncaster with a muscle injury while captain Bolger was forced off in the second half of that game with a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Shaun McWilliams starts a three-match ban.

Long-term absentees duo Scott Pollock (groin) and Joseph Mills (knee) are making their way back from injury.