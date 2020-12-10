Jordan Slew and Stephen Hendrie suspended for Morecambe

Morecambe will be without striker Jordan Slew and defender Stephen Hendrie through suspension as they host Harrogate in Sky Bet League Two.

Slew was banned for three games after being found guilty of violent conduct by the Football Association after an incident late in last week’s loss at Newport was caught on camera.

Hendrie must also sit out after being dismissed for a second bookable offence at Rodney Parade.

The Shrimps will check on defender Liam Gibson’s hamstring injury.

Harrogate have reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to the Mazuma Stadium.

Defender Ryan Fallowfield came through unscathed as he played 90 minutes on his return from a hamstring injury against Forest Green last week.

Dan Jones, Jack Emmett and Will Smith are longer-term absentees.

Manager Simon Weaver could consider changes after a run of just one win in nine games.