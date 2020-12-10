Celtic urge fans not to protest at Parkhead ahead of game with Kilmarnock

Celtic have urged disgruntled fans not to turn up at Parkhead to protest at the Premiership game against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Hoops fans gathered outside Celtic Park both after the Betfred Cup defeat to Ross County and the Premiership draw with St Johnstone, which left Neil Lennon’s side 13 points behind leaders Rangers with two games in hand, to call for change.

The Celtic boss was handed his second public vote of confidence inside a week with the Hoops board releasing another statement making clear its “continuing support for Neil and his backroom team”.

Ahead of the Europa League dead rubber against Lille at Parkhead, Celtic released a statement which read: “Following the announcement of a proposed gathering at Celtic Park this Sunday, December 13, ahead of our league game against Kilmarnock, the club fully understands the concern and frustration amongst supporters following recent results and performances, but clearly, we do not believe staging an event of this kind is in the best interests of supporters, the team or the club in general, particularly just prior to the match.

“For important clarification, in the present circumstances and given the health risk of gatherings of any kind, the club has not agreed to any gathering taking place.

“Celtic Football Club is not involved in the organisation of the proposed gathering.

“The club is also duty-bound to point out that it has received legal and safety advice indicating that, if strict social distancing and applicable Scottish Guidance are not implemented, any such gathering would breach current legislation – something the club would wish all supporters to be aware of.

“As is always the case, the club is, of course, happy to engage with supporters and supporter groups to understand and discuss concerns, and the club encourages supporters to raise their concerns with the club directly.

“Indeed, following a recent request, we look forward to meeting The Celtic Trust next week.”