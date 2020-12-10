Oldham concerned about Danny Rowe fitness before Bradford clash

Oldham will check on the fitness of striker Danny Rowe ahead of the visit of Bradford in Sky Bet League Two.

Rowe, who has scored eight games in all competitions this season, has experienced some muscle tightness and was withdrawn as a precaution during the midweek Papa John’s Trophy loss to Sunderland.

Latics will check on Zak Dearnley and George Blackwood, who are both nearing returns from injury and Harry Clarke is back in contention after being cup-tied on Tuesday.

Andrea Badan and Kyle Jameson are both still recovering from hamstring injuries.

Bradford are again without winger Zeli Ismail, who they learned this week is facing up to three months on the sidelines after surgery on a ruptured hamstring tendon.

Striker Lee Novak will be assessed as he nears a return from the calf injury that has kept him out for the last 11 games.

Midfielder Gareth Evans is also hoping to be back in action soon after a hamstring problem.

Teenage defender Reece Staunton is likely to be out until the new year with a torn hamstring.