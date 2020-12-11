Aaron Drinan closing in on return to action for Ipswich

Aaron Drinan could emerge from Ipswich’s busy treatment room in time for the visit of Portsmouth.

Drinan is poised to potentially return for Paul Lambert’s side after a hamstring problem, while Liam Gibbs sustained a groin problem in the FA Youth Cup win over Fulham on Monday and has been ruled out.

Freddie Sears is also closing in on a return and could shake off his hamstring problem for Tuesday’s clash with Burton, although Saturday’s game will come too soon.

However, in a boost for Lambert, Kane Vincent-Young returned to first-team training earlier this week from an injury which has kept him sidelined for over a year and could feature in an upcoming under-23s game.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has said Michael Jacobs is fit and available for Saturday’s clash.

The winger has not featured since Pompey’s 3-1 win at Sunderland on October 24.

Jacobs suffered knee ligament damage during the match and has missed his side’s last 11 matches, but would be a welcome option for Jackett at Portman Road.

The manager could choose to rotate players for the trip to East Anglia with three players just one booking away from a suspension.