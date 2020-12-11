Dion Conroy and Jordan Lyden in contention as Swindon host Fleetwood

Swindon pair Dion Conroy and Jordan Lyden could be pushing for starts against Fleetwood after recently returning from long-term injuries.

Captain Conroy played for the first time in 14 months when he replaced Dion Donohue early on against Gillingham following a second serious knee injury and he could be considered for a start, with Jonathan Grounds switching to left back.

Lyden also returned in that match after hamstring trouble and may come into the heart of the midfield, with Anthony Grant having played through the pain barrier on a foot injury in recent weeks.

Defender Zeki Fryers and midfield duo Jonny Smith and Joel Grant remain sidelined but Jordan Stevens is available again after illness.

Fleetwood defender Tom Edwards is a doubt at the County Ground.

Edwards will be assessed after training on Friday over an “issue rumbling on” according to boss Joey Barton, and if he is unavailable James Hill may get an opportunity after impressing in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy penalty shootout win over Blackpool.

Striker Ched Evans will also be checked upon after feeling a bit stiff following back-to-back games.

Joel Coleman, though, is still a fair bit away from a return to the first-team picture.