Salford missing midfielder Richie Towell for Cheltenham clash

Salford must again make do without midfielder Richie Towell for the visit of Cheltenham in Sky Bet League Two.

The Irishman is facing another spell on the sidelines after enduring a clash of bodies on his return from a fractured leg against Barrow last weekend.

Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante is completing his three-match ban for his sending-off in the FA Cup loss at Newport last month and midfielder Ash Hunter will be assessed after a knock.

The game comes too soon for striker James Wilson and midfielder Darron Gibson is out long term.

Cheltenham will check on the fitness of a number of players.

Chief among them will be midfielder Conor Thomas, who has missed the last four games in all competitions with a knock.

Chris Clements will also hope to feature having not been risked in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Portsmouth in midweek.

Charlie Raglan and Liam Sercombe also missed out in midweek but Sean Long (hip) is a long-term absentee.