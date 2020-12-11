Callum Guy in contention for Carlisle recall following suspension

Carlisle could welcome Callum Guy back into their side for the Sky Bet League Two meeting with Stevenage.

The midfielder was banned for last weekend’s win over Bradford but is back from suspension.

A recent rib injury means Guy is not guaranteed to return against Boro but manager Chris Beech has been positive about his chances of being involved.

Rod McDonald (groin) could come into contention but Brennan Dickenson remains sidelined despite stepping up his return from a hamstring complaint.

Carlisle are up in fourth place but visitors Stevenage will be buoyed by the fact they moved out of the relegation zone with a draw against Southend.

Manager Alex Revell has seen his side take five points from their last three games and will be hoping to have full-back Tom Clifford available for the trip north.

Clifford, having returned from a back injury only recently, suffered a dead leg early on in the Southend stalemate.

Revell has no other fresh injury concerns but may shuffle his pack slightly given the congested fixture list.