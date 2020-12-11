Ryan Yates ready for Nottingham Forest return following suspension

Ryan Yates will return to contention for Nottingham Forest when they host Brentford.

The midfielder missed the defeat at Norwich through suspension following his red card in the loss at Reading last weekend.

The Reds continue to assess defender Scott McKenna after he came off at half-time at the Madejski Stadium with an ankle injury.

Striker Lewis Grabban and defender Tyler Blackett are back in training and edging closer to returning for Forest, who are without a win in six Sky Bet Championship matches, losing five of those.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is likely to have an unchanged squad after seeing his side extend their unbeaten run to 10 league games with a goalless draw against Derby in midweek.

Saturday’s trip to the east midlands will come too soon for Christian Norgaard. The Danish midfielder has been sidelined for two months with an ankle injury and, although he has returned to training, he needs more time to build up to a first-team comeback.

Defender Charlie Goode has also resumed training after a spell out through illness but will not be considered yet either.

Goode has not played since early November. The club have not made the nature of his illness public but have said he has not tested positive for Covid-19.